Croatia may host Europe’s largest solar park

Zagreb-based developer El Sun Energy d.o.o. is planning to build a 950 MW solar park in the county of Šibenik-Knin in southern Croatia.
This emerges from a list of projects under review published this week by Croatia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.
The list includes 216 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 5.95 GW, most of which are for solar power plants. The largest is the 950 MW project in Šibenik-Knin while the smallest one has a capacity of just 500 kW.
If approved by the Croatian authorities, these projects could then be entitled to compete in public energy auctions or to sell power under bilateral purchase agreements.
Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije (HROTE), the Croatian electricity and gas regulator, launched a 2.2 GW auction scheme for renewables last year. In April, it launched an auction to allocate 322 MW of renewable energy capacity to developers. The Croatian government is also supporting rooftop PV through a rebate scheme.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Croatia had 309 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2021.
