Quebec publishes draft documents for 1.3 GW tender

The tender documents, if approved, insist the exercise must take place this year.

The government of Quebec today published draft regulation related to a tender for 1.3 GW of renewable energy generation capacity.

With the authority having pledged the tender a week ago – plus a separate procurement exercise dedicated to 1 GW of wind capacity – details of the proposed legislation were today published in the official gazette of the Canadian province.

The Quebecois government, announcing the plans last Wednesday, said the documents would be available for public consultation for 45 days after publication but the entry made in the gazette said the legislation would take effect in 15 days' time.

Tender deadline

Wind developers will also be able to compete in the non-technology-specific 1.3 GW clean energy exercise, with the draft documents stating state-owned power company Hydro-Quebec must issue the two tenders this year.

Trade body the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanRea) has welcomed the move, with Jean Habel, its director for Quebec and Atlantic Canada, stating: “The government of Quebec’s decision to develop 1,000 MW of wind energy and 1,300 MW from all renewable sources is good news for CanRea members. It will help achieve Quebec’s GHG [greenhouse gas] reduction targets and CanRea’s 2050 Vision, which stresses the scale and speed required for the deployment of renewable energy projects to meet Canada’s climate change targets.”

Popular content

The move comes after the latest Canadian federal budget added an extra CAD 459 million ($360 million) to the CAD 4.4 billion Greener Homes Program, which provides grants and cheap finance for retrofitted improvements to low-income housing, including the installation of rooftop solar.

The Justin Trudeau government pledged CAD 1 billion, over six years from 2024-25, for the manufacture, processing and recycling of materials for electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage plus an immediate “over CAD 900 million” for EV charging infrastructure.

Tax credits

The federal government has also promised an income tax credit of up to 30% for battery storage, clean hydrogen, and “other net-zero technology” systems.

Almost CAD 900 million will be devoted to upgrading inter-provincial electricity networks, with CAD 25 million to draw up regional net-zero energy plans; CAD 600 million for the renewables and grid modernization plans embodied in the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program; and CAD 250 million over four years for pre-development activity for clean power projects of “national significance.”