IKEA to offer SunPower residential solar, energy storage in US market

From pv magazine USA

IKEA has launched a partnership with SunPower to deliver home solar solutions, starting in the fall in select markets in California. Members of the IKEA customer loyalty program will be able to purchase residential solar systems and battery energy storage at store locations.

The partnership brings IKEA's strengths in retail and home living, and SunPower carries more than 35 years of solar industry experience. SunPower systems are backed by a 25-year warranty, covering everything from panels to racking to monitoring hardware. It has among the highest DC power output protection in the solar industry, claiming 92% DC power in year 25.

SunPower’s energy storage offering, called the SunVault, offers backup power and can perform other services like peak demand response. It is equipped with 6.8 kW continuous power, 13 kWh/26 kWh rated energy capacity, and a 10-year warranty. It measures 26 inches x 63 inches x 15 inches and is rated for indoor or outdoor use.

Popular content

“At IKEA, we’re passionate about helping our customers live a more sustainable life at home. We’re proud to collaborate with SunPower to bring this service to the US and enable our customers to make individual choices aimed at reducing their overall climate footprint,” said Javier Quinones, CEO and chief sustainability officer, noting that the goal is to expand the service at additional locations beyond select California retail sites in the future.

The company's sustainability measures also expand beyond the residential solar partnership, including goals to become “climate positive” by 2030. It has a portfolio that includes multiple utility-scale solar, wind and geothermal systems. Solar arrays top 90% of its retail locations.

The company has also instituted a buyback and resell program, which gives loyalty program members the opportunity to sell back gently used IKEA furniture in exchange for store credit. Rather than being landfilled, the furniture can be reused and sold affordably in the “as is” section in the store.