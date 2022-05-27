Wacker to expand silicon metal production in Norway

From pv magazine Germany
Germany chemical producer Wacker Chemie has launched a feasibility study for a new plan to expand silicon metal production capacity at its plant in Holla, near Trondheim, Norway.
Wacker plans to build a new melting furnace that will increase capacity at the manufacturing facility by around 50%. It is currently in talks with the local authorities and energy suppliers to evaluate the feasibility of its plan.
The company will decide whether to build the new melting furnace at some point later this year, assuming that final approvals are secured. The new facility could then be completed on schedule by 2025.
Silicon metal is one of Wacker's most important raw materials. The group needs it for the production of high-purity polysilicon, among other things. The silicon metal produced in Holla currently covers about one-third of the requirements of Wacker's German sites.
“The planned expansion measures in Holla are an important prerequisite for accelerating our growth as planned,” said CEO Christian Hartel.
The expansion of in-house production of silicon metal makes Wacker less dependent on raw material price fluctuations and increases the security of supply, both in times of high demand and in the event of global supply chain problems.
