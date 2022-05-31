Germany deployed 553 MW of solar in April

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 553 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

The new solar additions for April included 517 MW under the country's incentive scheme and 35 MW of unsubsidized installations. By comparison, the country installed 916 MW of solar in March and 620 MW of PV in April 2021.

Newly installed solar capacity reached 2.5 GW in the first four months of this year. The figure for the same period a year earlier was around 2.05 GW. The cumulative capacity of all subsidized PV systems in Germany hit 58.8 GW at the end of April.

Bundesnetzagentur has also published new compensation rates for June. The monthly decline in solar subsidies will be 1.4%, while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.0481 ($0.051)/kWh and €0.0634/kWh, depending on the size.