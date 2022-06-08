Italian government expects 3.37 GW of new solar capacity for 2022

Italy is expected to deploy around 5.1 GW of new renewable energy power generation capacity in 2022, according to Italian press agency Ansa, which cites new figures disclosed by Minister of Economic Development Roberto Cingolani.

According to him, around 0.64 GW of new renewable energy projects were already connected to the grid in the first four months of the year and another 0.68 GW should be switched on soon in the country's high voltage network operated by Terna. Furthermore, another 3.8 GW of installations were recently approved and should come online by the end of the year.

The Italian government expects PV to represent around 3.37 GW of the predicted new renewable energy capacity, of which 2.8 GW should be deployed on the low and middle voltage network. Moreover, it said that another 2.1 GW of authorized renewable energy projects may come online in 2023 and another 1.1 GW in 2024. “This would bring to 8 GW the authorized capacity since the government launched its action to accelerate renewables,” the ministry said, referring to the measures it announced this year to streamline clean energy development.

For example, the new VIA Fast Track committee it established in January has so far granted favorable approval to 103 projects, with only 17 facilities being rejected.

Italy deployed 937 MW of new PV systems in 2021 and its cumulative installed solar power reached 22.56 GW at the end of December. Italy's National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy is aiming for 50 GW of solar by 2030.