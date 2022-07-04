Germany deployed 548 MW of PV in May

From pv magazine Germany

Germany saw the addition of 548.1 MW of new PV capacity in May, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur.

This compares to 553 MW in April this year and 403 MW in May 2021. The newly installed solar power generation capacity for the first four months of this year was 2.65 GW. In the same period a year earlier, this capacity stood at around 2.44 GW.

The cumulative capacity of all subsidized PV systems in Germany hit 59.3 GW at the end of May.

Bundesnetzagentur has also published new compensation rates for July. The monthly decline in solar subsidies will be 1.4%, while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.0474 ($0.0495)/kWh and €0.0624/kWh, depending on the size.