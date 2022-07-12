Chinese manufacturer unveils 210 mm busbarless heterojunction solar module

Chinese module manufacturer Cando-solar Photoelectric Technology has developed a heterojunction solar module based on busbarless technology and a 210 mm wafer.

“Our new panel is intended for use in rooftop PV projects and provides customers with lower unit costs and higher power generating capacity,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Compared to the heterojunction modules produced by European producers, our module can be manufactured a 10% lower production costs, due to the lower usage of silver.”

The module is available in five versions with a power output ranging from 405 W to 425 W and a power conversion efficiency spanning from 21.1% to 22.1%. The open-circuit voltage is between 29.7 V and 30.2 V and the short-circuit current is between 17.02 A and 17.39 A.

The panel has a size of 1,754 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm and a weight of 23.6 kg. It is built with 2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and a 30 mm aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. Its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The panel's temperature coefficient is -0.24% per degree Celsius and the manufacturer offers a 12-year product guarantee and a 30-year power output guarantee. The panels are said to be able to operate at 87.4% of their original performance at the end of the guarantee period.

Popular content

It said the new product has been certified by Germany's TÜV Rheinland.

“This is the first time that the reliability certification of busbar-less heterojunction products based on the large size 210 mm of silicon wafer has been achieved,” the spokesperson said.

Cando-solar is based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. It is currently scaling up the capacity of its manufacturing facility from 100 MW to 1 GW.

“We recently raised funds to implement this expansion plan,” the spokesperson said. “We are also looking forward to cooperate with partners worldwide.”