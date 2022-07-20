Indian state of Gujarat tenders 1.5 GW of solar

From pv magazine India
Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has issued a tender to procure up to 1.5 GW of solar power from grid-connected PV projects through competitive bidding. The successful developers will supply the power from their proposed or under-construction PV projects.
Out of 1.5 GW capacity, 750 MW will be awarded under the Greenshoe option, which grants the underwriters some flexibility in setting the final size of the offer based on post-offer demand.
GUVNL may enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders.
Popular content
The bidders selected by GUVNL shall set up solar power projects in Gujarat, including the electrical network up to the delivery point. They can opt for connectivity at a state transmission utility (STU) or central transmission utility (CTU) Sub-station.
Projects under construction and not having any PPA with existing buyers shall also be eligible to participate in the tender.
Solar projects can be set up in an existing wind farm that is already connected to the grid, subject to the availability of spare capacity for RE integration at the corresponding GETCO/CTU substation. The minimum project capacity will be 25 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.