Spain launches 140 MW auction for distributed solar power

From pv magazine Spain

The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has launched an auction to contract 140 MW of distributed solar power.

The selected projects will have a capacity of up to 5 MW and must secure a minimum number of three local partners, which will have to be located at a maximum distance of 60 km from the project site.

The auction will be held on October 25.

The procurement exercise is part of a 520 MW tender that is open to other renewable energies, as well as to thermal power projects.

The energy tender is part of the regulatory framework of the Economic Regime for Renewable Energy Sources (REER) introduced in 2020 and is based on the allocation, via auctions, of a fixed price for the energy generated.