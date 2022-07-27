Fish farmed as part of solar-powered irrigation system

The provincial government Negros Occidental – the western province of the island of Negros in the Philippines– has provided farmers with a solar-powered irrigation system that can also produce farmed fish.
The PHP 6.9 million ($124,000) system will also irrigate vegetables and high-value crops for two farmers' groups.
An aquaculture and aquaponic aspect of the system sees water for irrigation pumped to a reservoir which can produce an estimated 75 kg to 80kg of fish such as tilapia after four months.
With a farm gate price of PHP 110 per kilogram for tilapia, that would mean PHP 8,250 of extra income based on a 75 kg return and the news agency said the use of solar would remove previous pump fuel costs of PHP 19,000 per year.
The new system also produces organic liquid fertilizer from the fish waste, which is put into the irrigation water in a process known as fertigation.
The project has been installed at a 600 m2 farm at Hacienda Myrianne in the municipality of Manapla and will benefit members of the Myrianne Farmers Development Association and the Myrianne Youth Farmers Organization.
