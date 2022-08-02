Aleo Solar unveils 345 W rooftop photovoltaic module

From pv magazine Germany

German PV panel manufacturer Aleo Solar has launched a new solar module series for rooftop applications.

The LEO Sol modules will also be available as solar roof tiles that can be integrated into roof surfaces using Ernst Schweizer‘s Solrif in-roof photovoltaic mounting system.

The 345 W product is based on 96 monocrystalline half-cells and has a size of 1,169 mm x 1,607 mm x 17 mm. It also features 10 busbars and a black backsheet. Aleo Solar also uses thin round wires instead of flat wires, which allow more light to hit the cells.

The module is tested and certified for fire protection as hard roofing, is free of snail tracks and can withstand hailstones of up to 40 millimeters. The product and performance are guaranteed for 25 years.

The Solrif photovoltaic in-roof system allows the new module to be laid overlapping and tension-free on the pitched roof instead of being clamped. Just like clay roof tiles, the solar roof tile is laid directly on the battens.

The system also enables the full covering of roofs using Solrif dummy modules. This offers design options for homogeneously integrating corners and edges around chimneys and skylights. According to the manufacturer, the Solrif system is self-cleaning and low-maintenance due to the free lower edge of the modules.

The homogeneous appearance of the solar tiles also makes them suitable for photovoltaic use in historical buildings and aesthetically demanding new construction and renovation projects, the company added.