Aleo Solar announces 400 W module

German solar PV panel manufacturer Aleo Solar is planning to start up a new production line at its factory in Prenzlau, eastern Germany.
The company did not provide details on the capacity of the production line, but said it will be dedicated to the manufacture of a new 400W solar panel series for rooftop PV applications that it plans to launch in the third quarter of this year. The panels will feature either black or white backsheets.
Aleo Solar, which has been manufacturing and developing PV products in the German region of Brandenburg since 2001, also aims to offer a smaller module that can be interconnected with its standard modules. Difficult roof areas, such as gable or hipped roofs, could thus be covered more efficiently with solar modules.
The photovoltaic manufacturer did not initially provide any further details on the specifications of the new module series. “As a German company, when building the new line, it is particularly important to us to strengthen the local market and create a particularly sustainable product,” says Aleo Solar CEO William Chen. Most of the equipment for the new line will come from Europe.
