Integrated solar roof from India

From pv magazine India

India-based Visaka Industries Limited, a sustainable construction materials developer, has announced its integrated solar roof will power the Climate Lab at Anant University’s Ahmedabad campus in Gujarat. Visaka will also supply its Vnext fiber cement boards, an eco-friendly alternative to climate-damaging plywood and gypsum.

Visaka’s Atum solar roof will cover the 390-square-meter area of the lab and produce 70 kW of solar power to run the facility.

The manufacturer said its Atum solar roof is a great alternative to metal sheets, reinforced concrete sloped roofs, or clay tiles for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. The roof is reportedly able to resist fire damage for over 2.5 hours and withstand wind speeds of 255 kilometers per hour.

According to the manufacturer, the solar roof also has a thermal conductivity of 0.072 W/mtK and thermal insulation that reportedly reduces building temperatures by up to 40%.

“The installation requires a steel structural grid for mounting the Atum solar roof modules, accessories to anchor the Atum modules straight on the steel structure, and BOS and inverters to commission the plant based on whether it’s an on-grid or off-grid system,” stated a Visaka spokesperson.

Atum has been successfully installed across many locations in India, including Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Mumbai (Maharashtra), and Hyderabad (Telangana), as well as in Sharjah, in the UAE.