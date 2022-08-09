German solar market hits high of €0.261/kWh in July

From pv magazine Germany
From June to July, the market value of solar increased by more than €0.07 ($0.071) to reach its highest value in 2022 of €0.26093/kWh, according to the country’s transmission system operator. Power spot market prices also rose sharply, increasing by almost €0.10 to reach €0.0315/kWh in July.
The market value for both onshore and offshore wind soared, reaching €0.278/kWh and €0.287/kWh, respectively. Compared to May, this represents almost a doubling in value for wind, along with a major increase in the spot price.
Operators in Germany’s direct marketing system can thus look forward to high revenues, as Fraunhofer ISE has reported new record amounts for solar generation in July for the third month in a row. The report shows that PV systems in Germany produced 8.223 TWh of electricity, marking the second time that the 8 TWh mark has been surpassed since June.
Popular content
The value of €0.261/kWh is significantly above those outlined for the direct marketing mechanism in Germany’s Renewable Energy Act (EEG). It is also far above the values for both rooftop and ground-mount systems that have been produced by tenders in the country.
In the recent “Easter package” update to the EEG, Germany’s federal government significantly increased the values to be applied in direct marketing, with systems that receive feed-in-tariffs remaining eligible to receive bonuses. However, the €0.134/kWh that will be paid to all PV systems up to 10 kW in size, assuming they have been commissioned since the end of July, is still far below solar electricity’s current market value.
This article was amended on 09/08 to correct the market value numbers, which were previously out by one decimal place.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
Um eine Stelle verrutscht und die gesamt Aussage verfälscht:
Der Marktwert Solar im Juli lag bei 0,261 € / kWh und damit sehr hoch.
Missed by one decimal place: the average market price for solar feed-in (“Marktwert Solar”) was 26.1 ct per kWh in July 2022 and therefore very high!
thank you Jonas, you’re quite right and the numbers have now been corrected.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.