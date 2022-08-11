Sunora Solar unveils mono PERC module with 21.03% efficiency

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based Sunora Solar has unveiled the ELITE PRO series of mono PERC modules, built with 144 half-cut cells. The modules are available with peak outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W, with power conversion efficiencies ranging from 20.18% to 21.03%.
The manufacturer claims the advanced glass and textured cell surface ensure excellent performance in low-light environments. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.10 V and 49.70 V, and the short-circuit current is between 13.32 A to 13.82 A.
Popular content
The panel measures 2,278 mm x 1,133 mm x 35 mm and weighs 28 kg. It features 3.2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass, a silver anodized aluminum alloy frame, and an IP68 enclosure rating. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has a Pmax temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius. Its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.