RWE buys Polish developer Alpha Solar

From pv magazine Germany
German energy company RWE has agreed to acquire Polish solar developer Alpha Solar for an undisclosed sum.
Alpha Solar currently has a solar project pipeline with a capacity of 3 GW in Poland. The projects are mainly large-scale projects in various stages of development and are spread across several regions throughout Poland.
With this transaction, RWE intends to diversify its global presence in the solar energy market and expand its activities in Poland.
Alpha Solar currently employs 60 professionals at its headquarters in Warsaw and in regional offices in Inowrocław, Łódź and Rzeszów. In the future, the Polish company will become part of the German group's unit RWE Renewables, which is also currently developing 70 MW of wind and solar projects in Poland.
RWE is currently targeting to bring online 1.2 GW of PV and wind power plants in the first half of 2022. In November last year, it sold solar developer Belectric to Czech power utility CEZ Group.
