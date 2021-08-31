Germany installed another 400 MW of PV in July

From pv magazine Germany
Germany saw the addition of 434.9 MW of new PV capacity in July, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur.
This compares to 428.5 MW in June this year and 447 MW in July 2020. In the first seven months of 2021, developers connected 3.2 GW of solar to the grid compared to 2.8 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 555.7 GW at the end of July.
Popular content
Most of last month's additions come from 308.7 MW of rooftop PV systems built under the country's feed-in tariff scheme and 10.2 MW of solar parks with a capacity of up to 750 kW deployed outside the tender scheme for large scale PV. Another 126 MW is attributable to ground-mounted projects selected under the tender scheme and 1.9 MW comes from the tenants’ solar power supply mechanism.
The Bundesnetzagentur also published new compensation rates which will begin in September. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4% while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.0725/kWh and €0.0551/kWh, depending on size.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.