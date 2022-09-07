Belgium’s Flanders region mapping PV potential of landfill sites

OVAM, the public waste agency of the Flemish-speaking macro-region of Flanders, has created an online map of the region's 2,500 landfills. They cover a total surface area of ​​more than 100 square kilometers.

The agency said most of the sites are currently inactive. Only 2% of the region's waste is being brought to such locations.

“These must be analyzed for soil risks and remediated if necessary,” said OVAM. “The space can be reused for nature, recreation, and business. Currently, old landfill sites are ‘re-used' as industrial estates, recreational zones, solar energy parks, or as a forest and nature reserve.”

OVAM has invited all entities that are interested in the further development of such sites to submit project proposals.

The development of ground-mounted PV installations has always been difficult in Flanders, due to strict regulations forbidding solar on agricultural land. To date, only a few small-sized solar parks are operational in the region. And only one giant facility – a 100 MW solar plant built by French energy company Engie in 2019 – is currently providing power to the Belgian grid.

Most of the region's PV capacity is represented by residential and commercial rooftop PV arrays.