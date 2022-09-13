Yotta Energy unveils new 3-phase microinverters

US storage system manufacturer Yotta Energy has unveiled a new dual-power, three-phase microinverter for commercial rooftop PV applications.
“The new DPI microinverters will be available in both 208 V and 480 V versions and will incorporate several key features, including integrated phase monitoring/phase balancing, NEC 2020 690.12 rapid shutdown compliance, and UL 1741-SA (Rule 21) compliance,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Each DPI supports four high-capacity solar modules.”
The inverters measure 359 mm x 242 mm x 46 mm and weigh 6 kg. They have a peak efficiency of 96.5% and a nominal maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of 99.5%.
The operating voltage range is between 26 V and 60 V and the maximum input voltage is 60 V. The maximum continuous output power for the 208 V device is 1,728 VA and 1,800 VA for the 480 V product. The inverters also feature cooling systems based on natural convection and come with 10-year warranties that are extendable to 25 years, the manufacturer stated.
Popular content
“This utility-interactive microinverter has Reactive Power Control (RPC) technology that exceeds recent NEC Rapid Shutdown requirements” the company said. “Microinverters are a safe bet over high-voltage string inverters and eliminate the risk for DC arc faults.”
The inverters are manufactured in Taiwan for Yotta Energy under a strategic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Seattle-based microinverter specialist APsystems.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.