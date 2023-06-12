Sunways unveils hybrid inverters for rooftop applications

Sunways has developed new three-phase hybrid inverters for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV projects. The China-based inverter manufacturer is showcasing the new line at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany.

The STH 15-33 kW inverters have an oversizing ratio of 1.5 times and offer high compatibility with a wide range of components, according to Sunways. The line consists of seven versions, with power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 33 kW. The inverters measure 600 mm x 400 mm x 280 mm and weigh 45 kg.

The transformerless inverters feature two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) points, with efficiency ratings of up to 98.2% and a European efficiency rating of up to 97.4%. The MPPT voltage range is 200 V to 850 V, with a maximum PV power input of 22.5 kW for the 15 kW inverters and 49.5 kW for the 33 kW devices. The maximum input voltage is 1,000 V.

Popular content

“The Sunways STH-15~33KTL inverter is designed to handle three-phase imbalances and offers diverse communication options for seamless integration with a wide range of systems,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Its multi-mode switching functionality allows for easy adaptation to different solution requirements.”

The inverters have IP65-rated protection and operate within a temperature range of -30 C to 60 C. They come with lithium-ion batteries that have voltages ranging from 200 V to 800 V, supporting a maximum charge/discharge current of 50 A.