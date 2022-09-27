Hanwha Q Cells unit prepares investment in IT sales operation

The European Commission has invited feedback on Hanwha Q Cells‘ acquisition of an IT company that was previously held by the city of Hanover, Germany.
A notice published by the commission this week indicated that it is examining the acquisition of a 66% stake in IT sales system developer LynqTech GmbH. Hanwha Q Cells GmbH, the South Korean solar company's German unit, announced the acquisition in the summer.
In July, Hanwha said it intended to use LynqTech for its smart energy trading operations. LynqTech, which specializes in IT-based sales for energy companies, was controlled by the VVG holding company of the city and region of Hanover, via its Enercity Digital GmbH utility.
Popular content
The commission has asked for submissions about whether the proposed acquisition would be in line with its mergers and acquisition regulations. Feedback on the proposed acquisition must be submitted by Thursday, Oct. 6.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.