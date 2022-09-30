Emmvee unveils 545 W glass-to-glass bifacial solar module

From pv magazine India
Karnataka-based Emmvee has unveiled its Sapphire series glass-to-glass bifacial modules at Renewable Energy India Expo 2022. The modules are available in power outputs ranging from 530 W to 545 W, with conversion efficiencies between 20.52% and 21.10% under standard temperature conditions. At low irradiance (200 W/m2, 25 degree Celsius and AM1.5), the module purportedly has at least 95% of its STC efficiency. Open-circuit voltage is 49.2 V to 49.75 V, and short-circuit current is 13.56 A to 13.88 A.
Each module is built with 144 mono PERC half cells and 10 busbars. They measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 30 kg. The modules come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.0%, and the 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.95% of the nominal output power.
Emmvee now has 1.25 GW of module capacity in Karnataka.
“We are adding another 2 GW of modules capacity with 1.5 GW of mono PERC and TopCon cell capacity at our existing manufacturing site. This capacity will become operational by December 2023,” Suhas Donthi, director of sales at Emmvee India, told pv magazine.
