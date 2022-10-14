Coal India to set up 1.19 GW solar project

From pv magazine India
Coal India has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) to set up a 1.19 GW solar power project in Rajasthan. It will build the solar project at RVUNL’s 2 GW solar power park at Bikaner, in a phased manner.
“This is [Coal India's] biggest ever solar power project planned till date, constituting almost 40% of its ambitious plan of establishing 3 GW of solar projects by FY 2023-24 under its net-zero initiative,” said the company.
Popular content
The solar park is approved under the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s scheme for Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks. The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months.
Coal India has announced plans f0r 265 MW of solar so far, with an additional 35 MW to be concluded by the end of October. The company aims to install 1.2 GW more in the 2023-24 financial year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.