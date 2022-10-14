Coal India to set up 1.19 GW solar project

From pv magazine India

Coal India has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) to set up a 1.19 GW solar power project in Rajasthan. It will build the solar project at RVUNL’s 2 GW solar power park at Bikaner, in a phased manner.

“This is [Coal India's] biggest ever solar power project planned till date, constituting almost 40% of its ambitious plan of establishing 3 GW of solar projects by FY 2023-24 under its net-zero initiative,” said the company.

The solar park is approved under the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s scheme for Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks. The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

Coal India has announced plans f0r 265 MW of solar so far, with an additional 35 MW to be concluded by the end of October. The company aims to install 1.2 GW more in the 2023-24 financial year.