French railway operator signs 25-year solar PPA

From pv magazine France
SNCF Energie, a unit of French railway operator SNCF, has agreed to buy 207 GWh of annual electricity supplies under a 25-year power purchase agreement from French independent power producer Reden, which is part of Australia's Macquarie Asset Management. It is the largest PPA ever signed by a French railway company.
“With this record contract, we are taking concrete action to strengthen the stability of our supply and our share of electricity from renewable sources,” SNCF said in a statement.
Popular content
Reden will supply the electricity from four solar power plants it is now building in France. They include a 36 MW facility in Haute-Garonne, a 21 MW plant in Aude, and two plants in Gironde with capacities of 77 MW and 12 MW. The solar parks will be commissioned between 2024 and 2025 and all of the electricity will be sold to SNCF Energie.
SNCF Energie has been piloting a “corporate PPA” program since 2018. It has already signed eight PPAs, including one with French energy giant EDF and one with Switzerland's Axpo.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.