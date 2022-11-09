Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi, JA Solar, Yingli share 1.05 GW of panel orders

Longi, JA Solar and Yingli won contracts to supply 1.05 GW of PV modules to China Southern Power Grid. The state-owned utility released the results of its second module procurement tender on its website. The companies each won 350 MW contracts, totaling 1.05 GW.

Daqo New Energy said its board of directors has approved a $700 million share repurchase program, effective from Nov. 7, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023. The company has been authorized to repurchase up to $700 million of its own issued and outstanding ordinary shares.

TBEA said it expects to produce around 120,000 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon in 2022, up 53.5% year on year. It said that it 2023 output will likely fall in the range of 240,000 MT to 250,000 MT. In the third quarter, it signed a number of long-term polysilicon supplement agreements with major companies such as Jinko Solar.

FuturaSun has doubled its module production capacity from 500 MW to more than 1 GW. The Italian manufacturer opened its first module factory last year in Taizhou, Zhejiang province. It has now opened a new production plant next to the original one, with two production lines totaling 550 MW, to process 166 mm to 210 mm half-cut cells. FuturaSun said it plans to allocate some of the new production capacity to other markets in Asia.