Brazil hits 22 GW milestone

Brazil has surpassed 22 GW of installed solar power, according to the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSolar), citing data from the Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL).

The utility-scale sector also hit a new record, reaching 7,017 MW. The nation's distributed generation sector now stands at 14,986 MW of installed capacity.

The new record comes just after one month after Brazil hit the 21 GW milestone on Oct. 25 and the 20 GW mark in early October. In January 2022, the country had 13 GW of installed capacity, indicating that about 9 GW have been added so far this year.

Popular content

ABSolar said Brazil might finish this year with 24.9 GW of cumulative PV capacity. The distributed-generation PV sector should contribute 17.2 GW and large-scale plants could account for 7.8 GW.

Solar may soon displace wind as the country's second source of renewable energy in the electricity matrix, according to ABSolar. Hydro power remains the leader, accounting for 52.2% of all capacity as of Nov. 3.