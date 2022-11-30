Poweron presents new hybrid inverters for residential solar applications

From pv magazine India
Poweron has released the PSE series of wall-mountable, hybrid solar inverters. It is offering three models with nominal power ratings of 3.68 kW, 4.6 kW and 5 kW. All three devices have a maximum DC-to-AC conversion efficiency of 97.6%, a European efficiency of 97%, and MPPT efficiency of 99.5%. These are compatible with both lead-acid and Li-ion batteries.
The maximum DC input voltage is 550 V. Each inverter has two built-in MPPT trackers. The MPPT tracking voltage is 155 V to 500 V for 3.68 kW inverters, 188 V to 500 V for 4.6 kW devices, and 200 V to 500 V for 5 kW models.
The inverters can be used for grid-tied projects or off-grid applications. They measure 523 mm × 495 mm × 191 mm each. The 3.68 kW model weighs weigh 28 kg, while the 4.6 kW and 5 kW variants come in at 30 kg.
