Itochu to start recycling solar modules

Itochu is entering the PV module recycling business through a capital and business alliance with France-based Rosi Solar. The Japanese trading house will acquire an undisclosed number of shares from Rosi Solar via a private placement.
“Itochu has entered into these alliances with the aim of promoting and expanding the solar panel recycling business,” it said in a statement.
Rosi Solar develops technologies to recycle silver, copper and silicon from solar panels without crushing them.
“The processes used are based on physical, thermal, and soft chemistry mechanisms,” said the Grenoble-based company. “They do not use aggressive chemical reaction and the operating cost is reduced.”
Popular content
Rosi Solar said it plans to start operating a commercial recycling plant in France from the beginning of 2023. It claims its technologies “allow to operate economically viable recycling sites for photovoltaic modules in Europe.”
Itochu, meanwhile, said it aims to develop and expand its solar panel recycling business in Japan and other countries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.