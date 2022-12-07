Chinese PV Industry Brief: Linyang Energy to build 20 GW TOPCon factory

Linyang Energy has revealed that it has signed an agreement with the government of Nantong, Jiangsu province, to build a 20 GW solar module factory. The facility, which will produce n-type TOPCon solar modules and be constructed in two phases, with respective capacities of 12 GW and 8 GW. The company will invest around CNY 10 billion ($1.43 billion) in the project. In November, Linyang Energy commissioned a 10 GWh lithium iron phosphate battery factory in Jiangsu.

Daqo said on thar it will soon move forward with the construction of a 100,000-metric-ton (MT) production base in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. The CNY 9.2 billion project is the second phase of a 200,000 MT polysilicon hub it is developing in the area. The company said its overall production capacity will reach 305,000 MT by the end of next year.

Shangji Automation said that a fire broke out at its new factory in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, where it plans to produce wafers and solar cells. The fire started last Friday afternoon and was extinguished after five and a half hours. Five people were killed and two were injured. The local authorities have set up a team to investigate the cause of the accident. The company said the fire will delay the construction of the factory, but will not have an impact on its current wafer capacity and operations.