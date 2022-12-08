Adani Green commissions 450 MW hybrid wind-solar plant in India

From pv magazine India
Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL), the renewables unit of the Adani Group, has become the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power developer with the commissioning of its third wind-solar hybrid power plant in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.
The developer now has a cumulative operational hybrid capacity of 1,440 MW, including its newly commissioned 450 MW power plant in Jaisalmer.
Popular content
The Jaisalmer plant consists of 420 MW of solar and 105 MW of wind. It has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) at a tariff rate of INR 2.67 ($0.032)/kWh over 25 years.
AGEL’s other two operational wind-solar plants include 390 MW and 600 MW in Jaisalmer. It commissioned the plants in May and September, respectively. The company now has a total operational generation capacity of 7.17 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.