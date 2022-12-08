Spanish winemaker using photovoltaic wall for protection, energy

Spanish winemaker Vins Raïmat – a unit of Codorníu, Spain's second-largest producer of traditional sparkling wine – has installed a 30 kW photovoltaic wall at its production facility in the Catalonian town of Raïmat, Spain.
The vertical installation is part of a 300 kW PV system that the company has deployed at the site for self-consumption, with the support of Spanish installer Becquel. The project consists of a rooftop PV system with 660 solar modules and a vertical array featuring 65 panels.
“In addition to generating energy, this vertical installation reduces the energy consumption of the tubs, as it isolates them from direct contact with the sun,” a Becquel spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is a triple effect, as it achieves energy generation, insulation from the sun and reduction of energy consumption, with the electricity being required to keep cold the content of the tubs.”
Popular content
Becquel used 455 W Canadian Solar panels in the facility. The project will be able to generate around 429,960 kWh per year for the winery. It is expected to cover 35% of the company's energy needs.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.