Greenko wins 3 GW storage tender in India with pumped hydro bid

From pv magazine India
Greenko has won 3 GW of energy storage capacity from NTPC Renewable Energy, the renewables unit of Indian state-owned power producer NTPC. It won the capacity by quoting the lowest bid in the technology-agnostic storage tender.
Greenko is developing the world’s largest energy storage platform based on pumped storage technology. It now has 50 GWh of storage projects under development. With its latest tender win, it will provide 500 MW/3,000 MWh of standalone storage capacity for a period of 25 years to NTPC Renewable Energy. NTPC Renewable Energy will use the storage capacity to supply round-the-clock power to utilities and industrial customers.
Popular content
The tender outcome establishes pumped storage technology as the preferred and lowest-cost long-duration energy storage solution. Other developers submitted bids for Li-ion batteries, Na-S batteries, and compressed-air storage technologies.
“The winning bid translates into unit storage charges of $58/MWh on a single cycle per day basis, a remarkable feat in view of the storage charges discovered in another recent energy storage procurement tender based on battery energy storage systems by SECI ($120/MWh),” said Greenko. “Taking into account the fact that pumped storage project can deliver more than one cycle per day without any impact on the performance, effective storage charges can be significantly lower at $29/MWh.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.