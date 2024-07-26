Poland launches tender for 263 MW/900 MWh battery storage system

Polish utility PGE Group has launched a tender for the design and construction of a battery storage facility with a minimum capacity of at least 900 MWh. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s DTEK has completed the acqusition of a 532 MWh battery storage project in southern Poland.

Image: Sandia National Laboratories, Wikimedia Commons

Polish state-owned energy company PGE Group announced a tender for the construction of a battery energy storage facility in Żarnowiec, which is likely to become the nation’s largest once completed.

The facility will have a power output of 263 MW and a storage capacity of at least 900 MWh. It will be located in the vicinity of the Żarnowiec Pumped Storage Power Plant, owned and operated by PGE Group.

Dariusz Marzec, president of the management board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, referred to the project as one of the largest battery energy storage facilities in Europe.

“Soon, given the pace of the energy transformation process, the management of surplus energy from renewable sources will be one of the main challenges facing the national power system. As the largest energy company, we meet these needs and consistently implement investments in the area of ​​energy storage,” he said.

By 2030, the company aims to have at least 800 MW of new energy storage capacity. In January, PGE Group announced that it had obtained connection conditions for a battery storage facility with a capacity of 400 MW in Gryfino, northwestern Poland.

