Video: Singapore Solar Exchange CEO discusses polysilicon prices in 2023

Sakura Yamasaki, the founder and CEO of Singapore Solar Exchange, speaks to pv magazine about China’s recent decision to launch the trading of industrial silicon futures, following a year of high polysilicon prices. Yamasaki discusses the potential impact on polysilicon prices in China, the outlook for domestic price stabilization and risk mitigation, and what this might mean for the global solar industry in 2023. 

Sakura Yamasaki

Image: pv magazine

