Bslbatt unveils hybrid inverter for residential applications

Bslbatt, a Chinese lithium battery manufacturer, has released its new BSL-5K-2P-EU hybrid inverter series for use with residential applications and off-grid PV systems.
It said the split-phase inverters have PV input power ratings of up to 7.5 kW, with a maximum PV input current of 15 A and up to 16 modules connected in parallel.
“It is divided into two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with a PV input voltage range of 150 V to 500V, enabling PV overloads of up to 150%,” a Bslbatt spokesperson told pv magazine. “The inverters are compatible with most 48 V lithium-iron solar batteries in the market.”
There are three versions of the inverters, with nominal power ratings of 3.6 kW, 4.6 kW, and 5 kW. They have an efficiency rating of 98.0%, and a European efficiency of 97.0%. They measure 580 mm x 350 mm x 230 mm and weigh in at 23.5 kg. The MPPT voltage range is between 120 V and 430 V.
“Two MPPT trackers essentially allow the inverter to treat the PV as two separate systems, ensuring that [the] solar power system works efficiently under any conditions,” Bslbatt said in a statement.
The inverters can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 2,000 meters, in temperatures ranging from -25 C to 60 C. They feature natural cooling mode, IP65 protection rating, and a 10-year warranty.
The new line includes lithium batteries with voltages ranging from 41.6 V to 58.5 V, and a maximum charge/discharge current of 100 A for the 5 kW and 4.6 kW hybrid inverters. That drops to 85 A for the 3.6 kW devices, according to the company.
The maximum off-grid output power ranges between 3.6 kW and 4.5 kW. The output voltage is 230 V and the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) switch is less than 20 milliseconds.
Bslbatt said the line will be available in the European and African markets.
