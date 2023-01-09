Spain introduces rebates for renewables-linked storage

From pv magazine Spain

Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has launched a call to offer rebates for storage projects linked to renewable energy installations. Interested project developers will can submit proposals from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20.

The Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE) will manage the rebates, which will be awarded on a competitive basis. Energy storage projects of all technologies except hydrogen storage will be accepted to enable the large-scale commercial deployment of energy storage.

The program has a total budget of €150 million. The aid will cover between 40% and 65% of each investment, with a maximum of €15 million per company and project.