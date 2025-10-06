Romania’s grid operator publishes rules for capacity auctions

All generation and energy storage facilities of 5 MW or larger in Romania will be required to secure grid access via annual auctions beginning January 2026. The country’s transmission and system operator, Transelectrica, has published how it plans to implement the auctions.

Image: Sarah Sheedy/Unsplash

From ESS News

Romania’s transmission and system operator (TSO), Transelectrica, has published an implementation procedure for allocating grid connection capacity in Romania‘s forthcoming auction-based grid connection mechanism.

From the beginning of next year, all new generation and energy storage facilities of 5 MW or more will be required to secure grid access via annual auctions. The Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) adopted the methodology for the yearly auction process in mid-2024, in a bid to manage grid congestion and prevent speculative projects.

Under ANRE's framework, Transelectrica was required to prepare the implementation and procedure for the auction platform. Analysis by Bucharest-based law firm Nyerges & Partners explains that auctions will be organized annually, covering a 10-year allocation period beginning two years after the auction.

