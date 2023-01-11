JA Solar plans to build 2 GW solar module factory in US

China's JA Solar has announced plans to invest CNY 408 million ($60.5 million) in the construction of a 2 GW PV panel factory in the US state of Arizona.

The solar cell and module maker said in a statement that it has already leased land for the manufacturing facility at an unspecified location in Phoenix. The factory is expected to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of this year, it said, adding that it will lead to the creation of 600 new jobs.

The facility will produce high-efficiency PV modules for all segments, the company stated, without providing further details. According to preliminary figures, the Chinese manufacturer has likely shipped more than 25 GW of solar products over the past fiscal year.