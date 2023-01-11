JA Solar plans to build 2 GW solar module factory in US

China's JA Solar has announced plans to invest CNY 408 million ($60.5 million) in the construction of a 2 GW PV panel factory in the US state of Arizona.
The solar cell and module maker said in a statement that it has already leased land for the manufacturing facility at an unspecified location in Phoenix. The factory is expected to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of this year, it said, adding that it will lead to the creation of 600 new jobs.
Popular content
The facility will produce high-efficiency PV modules for all segments, the company stated, without providing further details. According to preliminary figures, the Chinese manufacturer has likely shipped more than 25 GW of solar products over the past fiscal year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.