India installed almost 14 GW of solar in 2022

From pv magazine India

India installed approximately 13,956 MW of solar capacity and 1,847 MW of wind capacity in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2022, according to JMK Research analysts.

The new solar additions included 11.3 GW of utility-scale solar, up 47% from 2021. Developers added about 1.9 GW of rooftop capacity, down 42% year on year, in addition to nearly 700 MW of off-grid/distributed PV.

Popular content

Most of the large-scale solar capacity in 2022 was installed in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. As of December, the nation had 120.85 GW of cumulative installed renewables capacity, according to India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Solar energy accounts for around 52% of the overall renewables mix, followed by wind energy at 35%, bio-power at 9%, and small hydro at 4%.