US startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use

US battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery.

The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak power of 6000 W and 2,611 Wh of capacity. It can be fully recharged by a 600 W solar panel in 5.5 hours, according to the company. Other charging options include AC, DC, and USB-C inputs.

“These portable power stations are built around a state-of-the-art solid electrolyte in place of the bulky and flammable liquid electrolyte found in traditional lithium-ion batteries, which improves performance and represents a giant leap forward for battery technology,” Yoshino said in a statement. “Higher energy density means the same amount of power fits into a smaller, lighter package – up to half the weight per watt compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.”

The smallest battery measures 25.4 cm x 15.5 cm x 24.1 cm and weighs in at 4.58 kg. The largest one measures 54.3 cm x 25.9 cm x 23.8 cm and weighs 24.99 kg. They can reportedly run for 2,500 cycles to 80% capacity.

The 2,000 W and 4,000 W models feature uninterruptible power supply (UPS) when plugged into wall sockets. Yoshino is selling the products starting at $349 retail. They feature a 36-month warranty.

The solution includes a mobile app to monitor charge level, battery health, and connected devices. The entire product range will be available from May.