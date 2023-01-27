India’s NTPC tenders 1.5 GW of solar projects

From pv magazine India

NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has opened bidding for up to 1 GW of solar projects, with an option for an additional 500 MW. The projects, which will be connected to the inter-state transmission system, can be set up anywhere in India, except the state of Rajasthan.

Installers can bid for capacities ranging from 100 MW to 1,000 MW, in multiples of 50 MW. The individual projects must be at least 50 MW or higher, in multiples of 10 MW.

Popular content

The scope includes all engineering, procurement, and construction work, excluding the supply of solar modules, as well as three years of comprehensive operation and maintenance. The plants are to be developed under the “Open” category, which allows the use of foreign solar modules. NTPC Renewable Energy said it will supply the PV modules as owner-issued materials to the BoS contractor at each site.