Australian startup develops systems to inject hydrogen into diesel engines

From pv magazine Australia

Hydrogen startup H2i Technology says it will complete the production of 10 of its cornerstone, attachable hydrogen enhancement kits by March. The startup is manufacturing its systems via an unnamed production partner in the Australian state of Victoria.

It will test the prototype systems on the sites of five potential customers who have multiple diesel engines across the steel manufacturing, agriculture, construction, mining and hospitality/tourism industries. The systems include hardware and proprietary software to manage the injection of hydrogen into an existing diesel engine – something the company claims could potentially cut fuel usage by up to 20% and reduce carbon emissions by 300 tons per year.

“Four of the companies we will be conducting field testing with are based in Australia, while the other is in the Middle East,” says H2i Technology Chairman David Vinson, noting that the company is hopeful it will convert the field testing agreements into sales contracts.

Popular content

H2i Technology appears to either be fully or partially owned by Liberty Energy Capital, an Australian investment firm with “significant positions” in 18 renewable energy companies. Those include H2X Global, Patriot Hydrogen, Sweetman Renewables, Verdant Earth Technologies, Port Anthony Renewables Limited, among others.

Branding itself as a renewable energy investor, Liberty Energy Capital’s portfolio is noticeably heavy on hydrogen projects and technologies which are green agnostic, at best. Liberty holds almost every company which has biomass-based hydrogen projects in Australia – which is certainly not zero emissions technology. Liberty Energy Capital also holds a 30% stake in Pure Hydrogen, a company which owns three gas projects, including the Windorah Gas Project in the Cooper Basin, one of Australia’s most prolific onshore petroleum basins.