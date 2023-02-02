Only5mins! – Monetizing energy storage

Storage Hub founder Oliver Schmidt speaks with pv magazine about his outlook for battery energy storage pricing and the cost trajectory of electrolyzers. Schmidt’s new book, “Monetizing Energy Storage – A toolkit to assess future cost and value,” will be published by Oxford University Press in June.

Imperial College London researcher and founder of storage lab, Oliver Schmidt

Image: Oliver Schmidt / Storage Lab

