SVECK to build new factory to make EVA films for PV modules

SVECK, one of China's largest suppliers of EVA films for PV modules, say it plans to invest CNY 1.36 billion ($203 million) in a new factory with a planned capacity of 420 million square meters. The company said it will build the new factory in two phases in Yancheng, China's Jiangsu.
The first phase will have a capacity of 120 million square meters across 16 production lines. It is expected to begin commercial operations at the start of the third quarter of this year.
The company plans to launched the second phase depending on the market situation. It will deploy another 40 production lines with a combined capacity of 300 million square meters.
SVECK expects to generate annual revenue of CNY 3.4 billion from the factory.
