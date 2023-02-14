Georgia tenders 70 MW of solar

Georgia had just 1 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2021.

Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development has launched a tender for the deployment of 300 MW of renewables capacity. The authorities plan to allocate 150 MW of hydropower capacity, 70 MW of wind power, 70 MW of PV capacity, and 10 MW of other renewable energy sources.

The Georgian government approved the auction scheme for renewable energy with Resolution N.556 in early December. However, the nation has only had limited success with solar energy deployment thus far. By the end of 2021, the country had just 1 MW of installed solar capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Around 78% of Georgia’s power comes from 2.4 GW of hydropower capacity, on top of 900 MW of thermal power capacity.

Popular content

US-based Aionrise operates a 500 MW solar module factory in Georgia. The facility exports solar panels to the United States and Europe.