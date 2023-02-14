Georgia tenders 70 MW of solar

Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development has launched a tender for the deployment of 300 MW of renewables capacity. The authorities plan to allocate 150 MW of hydropower capacity, 70 MW of wind power, 70 MW of PV capacity, and 10 MW of other renewable energy sources.
The Georgian government approved the auction scheme for renewable energy with Resolution N.556 in early December. However, the nation has only had limited success with solar energy deployment thus far. By the end of 2021, the country had just 1 MW of installed solar capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Around 78% of Georgia’s power comes from 2.4 GW of hydropower capacity, on top of 900 MW of thermal power capacity.
Popular content
US-based Aionrise operates a 500 MW solar module factory in Georgia. The facility exports solar panels to the United States and Europe.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.