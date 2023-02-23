Emmvee starts building new solar cell, module factory

From pv magazine India

India's Emmvee Group, which currently has 1.25 GW of module production capacity, has started building a new 1.5 GW solar cell line and 1.75 GW module manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India.

“The facility will be the most advanced and fully automated production line with a built-up area of 500,000 square feet,” said the company.

The new production plans will expand Emmvee’s module capacity to 3 GW. The module and cell facilities are scheduled to start operations in June 2023 and early 2024, respectively.

“With this integrated manufacturing facility, we would have stronger control over our supply chain, providing the latest technology that meets global standards and requirements,” said Manjunatha, managing director of Emmvee Group. “With the start of construction of our new facility, Emmvee will continue to fulfill the increasing demand and support its customers in business continuity by timely execution of supply.”