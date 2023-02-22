Only5mins! – Prospects for distributed PV in Brazil

Marcio Takata, the CEO of Brazilian consultancy Greener, speaks to pv magazine about new provisions for distributed solar that went into force in Brazil at the start of this year. He says the new rules will slightly affect payback times, while ensuring strong growth volumes.

Image: pv magazine

Share

 

Popular content

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.