Plastic strip to prevent birds from nesting under rooftop solar

Dutch startup BirdBlocker has developed a system to prevent birds from nesting under rooftop PV arrays. It presented the solution – which reduces the risk of fire and bird droppings – at the Genera trade show this week in Madrid, Spain.

The BirdBlocker features a high-density polyethylene strip with long, interconnected needles. “The strip has needles which lie flush against the roof, making it impossible for birds to get under the solar panel,” BirdBlocker’s founder, Hans de Grooth, told pv magazine. “There is a bridge between the needles so that birds cannot pass between the needles.”

The solution comes in a standard version for pitched rooftops, in addition to another variant with ultra-long needles for solar panels mounted further away from pitched rooftops. The needles of the standard version measure 125 mm and those on the longer version measure 200 mm.

The solution attachs to module frames with stainless steel clips that birds purportedly cannot pry loose. BirdBlocker claims that the clips are adaptable to 98% of standard solar panels. It also offers a special clip for modules with box-design frames.

The company claims that the BirdBlocker is “very easy and fast to install.” The product can be installed without removing the solar panels, and the needles can be cut to the appropriate length for each rooftop. Installation does not require any screws or drills on the panels, so it does not affect panel warranties, according to BirdBlocker.

The manufacturer recommends using its solution for new rooftop installations. Retrofits are also possible, but come at a higher installation cost.