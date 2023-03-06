Triveni Glass to build solar glass factory in India

From pv magazine India

Triveni Glass has revealed plans to set up a solar glass manufacturing plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The factory, which will have the capacity to produce 840 metric tons of solar glass per day, is expected to create 2,000 jobs.

The announcement follows production announcements by companies such as Asahi India Glass, Gold Plus Glass Industry, and textile manufacturer Chiripal Group. Borosil Renewables, which is currently the only solar glass manufacturer in India with operational capacity, has also been expanding aggressively. Borosil Renewables has a cumulative solar glass capacity of 1,300 tons per day in India and Germany, including 300 tons per day in Germany, added through the acquisition of Europe’s largest solar glass manufacturer, Interfloat Group.

Gold Plus Glass and Chiripal’s Grew Energy plan to set up facilities with capacities of 300 tons per day each, while Asahi India Glass, in collaboration with polyfilm maker Vishakha Group, is setting up a solar glass plant with a capacity equal to 3 GW of solar installations per annum.